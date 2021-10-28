Will Boyle missing for Cheltenham against Sheffield Wednesday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cheltenham will be without Will Boyle when Sheffield Wednesday visit on Saturday.

Boss Michael Duff revealed last week that the defender has torn a ligament in his ankle, putting a four to six-week time frame on his recovery.

Fellow defender Charlie Raglan will also miss out again, along with Taylor Perry and Callum Wright.

Alfie May and Andy Williams are pushing for starting spots after they both stepped off the bench to score in Town’s previous league outing – a 3-2 defeat to Doncaster last weekend.

Wednesday could welcome George Byers back into their squad.

The midfielder has been out since the loss at Plymouth in September but he is back in training.

Everton loanee Lewis Gibson could be a long-term absentee, while fellow defender Chey Dunkley will be hoping for a recall.

Theo Corbeanu is among those looking to be involved again following his late substitute appearance against Lincoln.