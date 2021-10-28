Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Digby back in contention for Cambridge against AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 5.31pm
Paul Digby was suspended in midweek (Joe Giddens/PA)
Paul Digby was suspended in midweek (Joe Giddens/PA)

Cambridge’s Paul Digby is available for the visit of AFC Wimbledon after serving a one-game ban.

Digby was suspended for the midweek draw at Doncaster after picking up his sixth yellow card of the season against Shrewsbury.

Adam May is suspended after his red card against Shrewsbury but Wes Hoolahan is available after missing the Doncaster game.

Tomas Holy, who was signed on an emergency loan from Ipswich and made his debut at the Keepmoat Stadium, is set to continue in goal.

AFC Wimbledon defender Paul Kalambayi is set to be out for up to three months with a serious knee injury.

Kalambayi suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Wigan.

The 22-year-old had started the game alongside Ben Heneghan following Will Nightingale’s ankle and knee injuries, but will now be sidelined for around as long as Nightingale.

Dan Csoka and Darius Charles could step into the breach after both played 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy loss to Crystal Palace Under-21s in midweek, while striker Ollie Palmer could return to full training in the coming days.

