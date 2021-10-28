Sutton still without suspended Richie Bennett for Walsall clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sutton still have Richie Bennett suspended for the visit of Walsall on Saturday.

The forward serves the second of a three-game ban for his red card against Rochdale.

Kenny Davis returned from injury as a late substitute in the win over Colchester last time out, while Louis John and Craig Eastmond could also come into contention.

Harry Beautyman has missed the last two matches with a dislocated shoulder.

Walsall will be without three injured players for the League Two clash.

Zak Mills and Liam Kinsella are nearing fitness but not yet ready to return, while Rory Holden is expected to be a longer-term absentee.

Otis Khan is still awaiting his debut, having twice been an unused substitute since signing on a free transfer.

Kieran Phillips and Tyrese Shade are competing for a place in attack, with Phillips promoted to the starting line-up for last week’s 2-2 draw with Barrow and Shade replacing him in the second half.