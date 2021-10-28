Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton still without suspended Richie Bennett for Walsall clash

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 5.43pm
Sutton are still without Richie Bennett (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sutton are still without Richie Bennett (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sutton still have Richie Bennett suspended for the visit of Walsall on Saturday.

The forward serves the second of a three-game ban for his red card against Rochdale.

Kenny Davis returned from injury as a late substitute in the win over Colchester last time out, while Louis John and Craig Eastmond could also come into contention.

Harry Beautyman has missed the last two matches with a dislocated shoulder.

Walsall will be without three injured players for the League Two clash.

Zak Mills and Liam Kinsella are nearing fitness but not yet ready to return, while Rory Holden is expected to be a longer-term absentee.

Otis Khan is still awaiting his debut, having twice been an unused substitute since signing on a free transfer.

Kieran Phillips and Tyrese Shade are competing for a place in attack, with Phillips promoted to the starting line-up for last week’s 2-2 draw with Barrow and Shade replacing him in the second half.

