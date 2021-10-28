Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Sean Dyche is a manager I admire a lot

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 5.51pm
Brentford manager Thomas Frank admires Burnley boss Sean Dyche (Tim Goode/PA)
Brentford manager Thomas Frank admires Burnley boss Sean Dyche (Tim Goode/PA)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke of his admiration for Burnley boss Sean Dyche ahead of their Premier League meeting on Saturday.

The Bees head to Turf Moor with an unbeaten away record and face a side still searching for their first league win of the season.

The Clarets sit in the bottom three with four points from nine games, with their only victory inside 90 minutes in all competitions this season coming against League Two Rochdale.

But despite Burnley’s form, Frank is expecting a challenging match when his side travel to Lancashire.

“This game is going to be extremely difficult,” the Brentford boss said.

“I’m going to face a good colleague in Sean Dyche. I’ve never met him before but he’s a manager that I personally admire a lot.

“I heard a few podcasts with him where they speak about the basics and good culture and he does everything fantastically with Burnley. As far as I know I think it’s his ninth year in charge and I think his ninth anniversary on the day we face them.

“He’s done an unbelievable job with Burnley. The club I think with always the bottom five budget, that is nothing less than remarkable and I don’t understand why he didn’t get the reward of manager of the year when they came seventh because that is a remarkable job.

“So it’s going to be difficult, we know that, but it doesn’t change for me if we play Chelsea, Leicester or Burnley. We go there with one aim, try to do our best and try to win.”

Brentford are yet to suffer defeat on the road this season, but have bene beaten by Brighton, Chelsea and Leicester at home.

Frank can not explain why his team have a better record away from home – but feels they should have a better points tally from the games in front of their own fans.

“I think we try to do the same home and away, try to be brave, try to play, try to press high,” Frank said.

“I think sometimes (the record is) a little bit of coincidence. I don’t think we should have lost any of our three defeats here at home, (we) at least should have had a draw in all of them against Brighton, Chelsea and Leicester.

“So what I like is that we have put very good performances in every single time. They work so hard the players, they have that unique togetherness so that makes it very difficult to play against.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]