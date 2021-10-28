Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

England and Northern Ireland drawn together at Women’s European Championship

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 6.19pm Updated: October 28 2021, 7.41pm
England and Northern Ireland will meet again at Euro 2022 (John Walton/PA)
England and Northern Ireland will meet again at Euro 2022 (John Walton/PA)

Hosts England and major tournament debutants Northern Ireland will meet in the group stage at the Women’s European Championship next summer.

The sides are set to face each other in Group A at St Mary’s on July 15.

Thursday’s draw for the finals in Manchester also saw Austria, who England will play at Old Trafford in the opening match of the tournament on July 6, and Norway end up in Group A.

Germany, Denmark, Spain and Finland make up Group B, defending champions Holland, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia are in Group C and Group D consists of France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland.

The final of the competition, which was pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is to take place at Wembley on July 31.

England boss Sarina Wiegman, who started work in the job in September, oversaw her native Holland winning the last Euros, on home soil, in 2017 and subsequently guided the Dutch to the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Wiegman’s side beat Northern Ireland 4-0 at Wembley last Saturday thanks to substitute Beth Mead’s hat-trick. They meet again in April and the coach is confident they will know what to expect in the final group stage match.

“No, I don’t expect a surprise. After we play them we will keep following them, and we’ll be preparing very well so I don’t think there will be lots and lots of surprises,” she said.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman with the trophy during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 draw
England head coach Sarina Wiegman won the trophy with Holland in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

On the prospect of facing Norway, Wiegman said: “I actually know Norway very well, with the Netherlands we’ve played them so many times so – as we will follow all the countries in the Euros – but we will follow them closely and prepare very well.

“It’s always exciting to play Norway, so that will be now too, the last time was the opening game against Norway and now it’s a group match.”

Holland’s run in 2017 included a semi-final victory over England, who then lost to the United States at the same stage at the World Cup for a third successive major tournament last-four exit.

Northern Ireland, under Kenny Shiels, qualified for a first major tournament finals in their history with a play-off triumph over Ukraine in April.

