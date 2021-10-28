Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darcy Graham relishing opportunity to play at full-back for Scotland

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 7.25pm
Darcy Graham is looking forward to playing in front of Scotland supporters again this weekend. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Darcy Graham is looking forward to playing in front of Scotland supporters again this weekend. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Darcy Graham is relishing a rare chance to start at full-back for Scotland in Saturday’s opening autumn Test against Tonga.

The Edinburgh flyer plays predominantly as a wing but will get the opportunity to wear the 15 jersey this weekend in the absence of national team captain Stuart Hogg, who is not available for selection until the second Test against Australia.

Graham said: “I’m very excited to wear the 15 jersey. It will be the first time I’ve worn it for Scotland.

Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham
Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham will line up at full-back for Scotland (Ian Rutherford/PA)

“The last time I wore it was for Edinburgh probably about two years ago, so it’s a new challenge. (Head coach) Gregor (Townsend) asked me how I felt about playing it and I was very open to a new challenge. I’m looking forward to it.

“There’s a wee bit added pressure (playing at 15) but I never stay on the wing anyway so not a lot changes for me. I’ll just do what I usually do and go looking for the ball.

“Being in that 15 jersey will hopefully make it a bit easier to get my hands on the ball a bit more.”

Graham, 24, knows he may revert to wing when Hogg becomes available and he has welcomed the increased competition for a slot in the back three from relatively inexperienced national team players like Rufus McLean, Kyle Steyn and Damien Hoyland.

He said: “Competition is a great thing. You need it. If you don’t have it you can get a bit lax and your game doesn’t develop.

“Rufus has been playing unbelievable for Glasgow, Kyle has come back strong, and Damo is playing unbelievable. We’ve got an exciting back three so you just need to take your opportunity when you get selected.”

Graham made his international debut almost three years ago. He is excited that the occasion of his 20th cap will coincide with the return of Scotland supporters to Murrayfield for the first time in 19 months.

He said: “It’s been a quick three years, a bit of a whirlwind. Covid hasn’t helped in terms of playing a lot of rugby behind closed doors in that time.

“I never thought I used to notice the crowds until they were gone. It’s not the same playing rugby without the fans there. To have them back at Murrayfield is hugely exciting. I can’t wait to get out there.”

