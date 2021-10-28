Femi Azeez expected to miss Reading’s home clash with Bournemouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Reading face question marks over the fitness of a number of players ahead of the visit of table-topping Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Femi Azeez sustained a hamstring problem during the Royals’ 2-0 defeat at Blackburn last weekend and is expected to miss out.

Tom Holmes and Felipe Araruna both played for the Under-23s against Southampton on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether the pair will be fully fit in time for the weekend.

It was Araruna’s first outing for more than 12 months following a serious knee injury, while Holmes has been among the substitutes for Reading’s last two matches after recovering from an ankle problem.

Scott Parker could have Lewis Cook available for the first time this season.

Cook has not featured since suffering a serious knee injury in March and had to undergo an operation to repair the ACL.

However Junior Stanislas is set to miss out with a recurrence of his hamstring problem.

The 31-year-old came off the bench against Bristol City and Huddersfield after a previous problem, but Parker has been cautious over his return.