Oxford welcome back manager Karl Robinson for visit of Morecambe

Manager Karl Robinson will return to the Oxford dugout for the visit of Morecambe in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Robinson finished his 10-day isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last Monday and returned to take training for the first time on Thursday.

Assistant Craig Short had been in charge alongside captain John Mousinho.

The returning manager has no new injury problems to contend with for the match.

Morecambe will be without at least four players for the trip.

Strikers Jon Obika and Courtney Duffus, goalkeeper Andre Filipe Da Silva Mendes and midfielder Shane McLoughlin are all ruled out with long-term injuries.

Obika could be back in five weeks, with Duffus set to return soon after.

Josh McPake, Alfie McCalmont, Aaron Wildig and Arthur Gnahoua have all sustained minor knocks and it remains to be seen whether any of them will be fit enough to play.