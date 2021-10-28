Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR pair Sam Field and Lee Wallace unlikely to face Forest

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 10.45pm
Sam Field, left, will not get to go up against Nottingham Forest on Friday (Scott Wilson/PA)
Sam Field and Lee Wallace are unlikely to be fit in time for QPR’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Friday.

The pair have been out long-term with knee and hamstring injuries respectively and, while they have stepped up their training and Field played 45 minutes in an under-23 game in midweek, boss Mark Warburton is eyeing next Saturday’s clash with Blackpool as the earliest date for them to return.

Stefan Johansen was rested for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland and will hope to return to the starting line-up in midfield.

Striker Charlie Austin had a goal controversially disallowed in that game as Rangers went out on penalties and may hope his efforts have also put him in contention.

Forest defender Loic Mbe Soh is closing on a return from a thigh injury but the game will come too soon.

Manager Steve Cooper said Mbe Soh is “making good progress” but he has yet to resume ball work in training.

Loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) is still rehabilitating with parent club Arsenal and has not even met his new boss Cooper, so is some way from a return.

Rodrigo Ely’s debut continues to be delayed by a succession of injuries, most recently an ankle knock, while Cooper has pledged not to rush summer signings Mohamed Drager and Braian Ojeda into the line-up.

