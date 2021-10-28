Twins for Ronaldo and the end of City’s run – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association October 28 2021, 10.51pm Two new reasons to celebrate for Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 28. Football Two more members of the Ronaldo family are coming. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Man City were left reflecting on a rare Carabao Cup loss. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Stones (@johnstonesofficial) Leicester were celebrating a shootout victory. Into the quarter finals🎩 Well done lads.🦊 Solid from 12 yards & can always rely on Wardy to come good in a shootout👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/n02KyjRiFV— James Maddison (@Madders10) October 28, 2021 Some Thursday wisdom from Romelu Lukaku. Comparison will kill you..Be you 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/8rijxRJghy— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) October 28, 2021 Christian Benteke remembers a goal many people may have forgotten. Moments that made me: An overhead kick, straight from the streetsIt was just pure instinct. I saw the ball come into the box, it seemed to hang in the air for an eternity but all I was thinking was, ‘I’m hitting this!’ pic.twitter.com/sqNchDbkrj— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) October 28, 2021 And one of the best goals I’d scored since arriving in England would go down in history as a consolation.That goal at Old Trafford typified my time at Liverpool 🔴— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) October 28, 2021 Formula One Valtteri Bottas enjoyed some R&R. Wyoming 🇺🇸📷 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/aqxiuRUZkd— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) October 28, 2021 Lando Norris was getting down on the golf course. Who spidered it best?Camilo Villegas☝🏼 or @LandoNorris 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/4nPyENlRCm— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 27, 2021 Hitting holes with the pros ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/mYI1GUMGkp— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 27, 2021 Mercedes turned the clock back. "That's how you do it! Just like that!" 👊#OnThisDay in 2018, @LewisHamilton secures his fifth World Drivers' Championship. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/VPEzNllkqi— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 28, 2021 Cricket Ben Stokes doesn’t need reminding. Yes Richard I know what happened 🤣 https://t.co/DWC9o3g37z— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 27, 2021 Another day, another great view from KP. It’s that kinda day today! 🏝 pic.twitter.com/1ZM8woxtJr— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 28, 2021 Then he went for a swim. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 MBE (@kevinpietersen) Tennis Jamie Murray marked a special day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Murray (@jamie__murray) Johanna Konta was dressed for the season. Feeling autumnal today. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/8gdLens0Zq— Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) October 28, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man Utd enjoy Atalanta victory – Thursday’s sporting social Allan Saint-Maximin says goodbye to Steve Bruce – Wednesday’s sporting social Raducanu works hard and Roy spins the decks – Tuesday’s sporting social Sterling ready to return for City and Ronaldo thankful: Friday’s sporting social