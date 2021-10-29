Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

On this day in 2012: Peter Eriksson named new Olympic head coach by UK Athletics

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 6.01am
Peter Eriksson left his role as UK Athletics’ head coach after eight months (Dave Thompson/PA)
UK Athletics appointed Swede Peter Eriksson as their new Olympic head coach on this day in 2012.

Eriksson, then 59, swapped his role as UKA’s Paralympic head coach to succeed the outgoing Charles van Commenee, whose four-year contract expired the following December.

Van Commenee chose to step down when Team GB failed to achieve his target of eight athletics medals at the 2012 Olympics.

Mo Farah won two of Team GB's 10 athletics medals at Rio 2016
Mo Farah won Team GB’s two athletics gold medals at Rio 2016 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Britain’s haul of six medals still represented a successful tenure for the Dutchman, who left big shoes for Eriksson to fill.

Eriksson, who led Britain’s Paralympic athletes to 29 medals at the London Games, 11 of which were gold, immediately set his sights on exceeding Team GB’s 2012 “golden generation”.

“The team did so well at the Olympic Games and it’s something we can build on,” Eriksson said.

“I think we have in front of us a golden generation going forward to the 2016 Games and 2017 World Championships, where we can perform even better.

“I think the next five years and beyond are going to be really exciting for the British athletics community.”

But Eriksson’s plans did not come to pass. He left the role eight months later for family reasons and returned home to Canada, while Britain went on to win seven athletics medals in Rio.

