Football rumours: Antonio Conte prices himself out of Manchester United role

What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer is still Manchester United manager – but the club have been looking at seeing who could replace the Norwegian, and have lost interest in Antonio Conte, reports the Daily Star. The paper says cost is the issue, with the Italian asking for £18m a year.

The identity of Newcastle’s first transfer target since their takeover has been revealed, with Ismaila Sarr topping their list according to the Daily Mail. Sarr, 23, joined the Hornets in 2019, and was Watford’s top scorer last term.

Chelsea will look to bring in a new striker in January to ease the pressure on Romelu Lukaku, writes the Daily Express. The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge over the summer but has had a tough time in front of goal recently and Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing in a new centre forward.

Manchester United are open to seeing Paul Pogba leave the club on a free transfer in the summer, says the Daily Star. His Old Trafford deal runs out at the end of the season and the club would prefer to keep him until then rather than selling him in January.

Sticking with United, and Donny Van De Beek and Eric Bailly want certainty about their Old Trafford futures, writes the Sun.

Social media round-up

Man City had ‘very concrete’ interest in signing Romelu Lukaku before his £97m Chelsea transferhttps://t.co/L4h5uCqhcG — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 28, 2021

Mohamed Salah urged to snub big-money transfer away from 'massive' Liverpoolhttps://t.co/pdnSUBrfew pic.twitter.com/mwkFQ7EWdy — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 28, 2021

Ones to watch

Raheem Sterling: Arsenal and Barcelona are both keen to outdo the other in their pursuit of the Manchester City and England forward, writes Football.London.

Dele Alli: The 25-year-old could be allowed to leave Tottenham in January, says The Athletic.

Denis Zakaria: Arsenal are said to be keen on the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder who could be available for free next summer, according to the Sun.