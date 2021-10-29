Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newport to assess injured Matt Dolan ahead of Stevenage clash

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 10.25am
Newport’s Matt Dolan went off injured last weekend (Simon Galloway/PA)
Newport's Matt Dolan went off injured last weekend (Simon Galloway/PA)

Newport will check on skipper Matt Dolan ahead of the visit of Stevenage.

Dolan went off injured just 15 minutes into last weekend’s 3-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

County can welcome back Ed Upson and Ryan Haynes from suspension.

Both were sent off during the 2-2 draw with Carlisle last Tuesday.

Adam Smith is set to keep his place in goal for Stevenage.

The former Northampton and Bristol Rovers keeper joined on a short-term deal last weekend and went straight into the side for the goalless draw against Leyton Orient.

Smith’s fine display means West Ham loanee Joseph Anang will be on the bench again.

Scott Cuthbert, Chris Lines and Brad Barry returned from injury against Orient and should be involved again.

