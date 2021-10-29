Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds’ goal shortage not just down to Patrick Bamford absence – Marcelo Bielsa

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 10.49am
Marcelo Bielsa has admitted some of his players are lacking consistency this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa has admitted some of his players are lacking consistency this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds’ failure to create as many goalscoring chances this season is not solely down to the continued absence of Patrick Bamford.

Bamford, the second highest-scoring English player in the Premier League last season behind Harry Kane, has missed Leeds’ last six games due to an ankle injury and will not be ready to face Norwich on Sunday.

“We’ve clearly lowered the amount of dangerous chances that we’ve created,” Bielsa said.

“Of course, if Bamford was here his presence would be valued, but the fact we have not been creating as many chances is not linked solely to Bamford.”

Leeds have yet to replicate the same form which lit up the Premier League last season and Bielsa admitted his players were struggling for consistency.

When asked to evaluate the contribution of winger Jack Harrison, Bielsa said: “You ask me a question where you know that I can’t praise his performances up until now.

“But what’s happening to Harrison is happening to all our players in the squad, where they have better or worse moments and nobody is able to maintain a regular consistency in their performances, especially when they are playing in attack.

“Harrison will continue to shine or will shine again in proportion to the faculties that he has and it’s my job to put him in situations in the game where he’s able to shine and to make him as important as I feel that he is.”

Leeds have scored just three goals in six games in all competitions since Bamford sustained an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle last month.

Many Leeds fans have been urging Bielsa to hand teenage striker Joe Gelhardt his full Premier League debut.

Gelhardt has been in sparkling goalscoring form for Leeds’ under-23s and made a major contribution when stepping off the bench in last week’s home draw against Wolves.

When asked if the former Wigan forward was ready for his first Premier League start, Bielsa said: “If we compare the game against Wolverhampton, he came on in a team that was dominating and needed some corrections and he managed to achieve it.

“If we compare what he did in the second half (in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat) against Arsenal, he came on for a team that was not dominating in the second half and he couldn’t change the course of the game by himself, as is natural.

“The precise answers that you are demanding cannot be answered easily.”

Bielsa confirmed Raphinha was fit to face bottom club Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger needed crutches after being injured in a tackle by Wolves defender Roman Saiss last week.

Defender Junior Firpo is also available after missing three matches due to a muscle strain.

