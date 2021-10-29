Lincoln without top scorer Anthony Scully against Shrewsbury due to knee injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lincoln will remain without top scorer Anthony Scully for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury.

Scully sat out Tuesday evening’s 2-1 win at Wigan due to a knee injury and is not ready to return.

Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu looks set to retain his starting place after scoring at the DW Stadium having been brought in to replace Scully.

Imps defender Joe Walsh (quad) remains sidelined, while captain Liam Bridcutt (knee) is unlikely to return.

Shrewsbury will be without Josh Daniels at Sincil Bank.

The wing-back suffered an ankle injury after coming off the bench during last weekend’s 4-1 win over Cambridge.

Midfielder Josh Vela, who has not featured since September 25, is unavailable because of a knee issue.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill could stick with an unchanged starting XI, with Ryan Bowman set to lead the line following his hat-trick last time out.