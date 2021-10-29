Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lincoln without top scorer Anthony Scully against Shrewsbury due to knee injury

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 11.34am
Lincoln forward Anthony Scully has scored seven league goals this season
Lincoln forward Anthony Scully has scored seven league goals this season

Lincoln will remain without top scorer Anthony Scully for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury.

Scully sat out Tuesday evening’s 2-1 win at Wigan due to a knee injury and is not ready to return.

Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu looks set to retain his starting place after scoring at the DW Stadium having been brought in to replace Scully.

Imps defender Joe Walsh (quad) remains sidelined, while captain Liam Bridcutt (knee) is unlikely to return.

Shrewsbury will be without Josh Daniels at Sincil Bank.

The wing-back suffered an ankle injury after coming off the bench during last weekend’s 4-1 win over Cambridge.

Midfielder Josh Vela, who has not featured since September 25, is unavailable because of a knee issue.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill could stick with an unchanged starting XI, with Ryan Bowman set to lead the line following his hat-trick last time out.

