Jason Holt puts Livingston’s return to form down to ‘discipline and grittiness’

Jason Holt feels Livingston have rediscovered the resilience that has served them so well in recent seasons.

The Lions lost six of their opening eight cinch Premiership matches but have taken seven points from three games since returning after the October international break.

Midfielder Holt is buoyed by the team’s upturn in form and believes they are now looking more like the Livingston side renowned for making life difficult for opponents in their previous three campaigns in the top flight.

He said: “It’s good to get a wee bit of momentum after a slow start to the season. I think we’ve brought a wee bit more discipline and grittiness to the table in our recent games and that’s made a difference to our results.

“Livingston performances in recent years have been built on hard work, determination and discipline, so getting those elements back has definitely helped us.

“Winning games of football and picking up positive results always makes a difference in the dressing-room, so there has been a positive feeling around the place the last few weeks since we’ve picked up a few decent results so we just want to continue that.”

Livingston’s resolve will be tested on Saturday when they visit a Celtic side who have won their last five games in all competitions. The Lions were the last Scottish side to defeat Ange Postecoglou’s team back in September.

Holt is braced for a formidable test.

He said: “We know it’s going to be a tough game but we’ll be prepared and we’re going there off the back of a few good results, so we’re going with a bit of confidence and we’re looking forward to it.

“By all accounts Celtic were really good against Hibs on Wednesday, especially in the first half. From seeing their games recently, you can see they are growing as a team.

“It’s going to be difficult so we need to make sure we stay in the game as long as we can, and then when we go forward we have to pose a threat. We’ll need to be disciplined off the ball and take our opportunities when they come along.”