Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset passed fit to feature against Blackpool

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has been passed fit to feature in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackpool.

The Frenchman scored twice in last weekend’s 3-2 win at South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley before being substituted due to a minor calf issue.

Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White returns from a one-match ban for the Blades.

Norway international Sander Berge (hamstring) remains out.

Blackpool will hand late fitness tests to midfielders Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Dougall was forced off by an ankle knock in the closing minutes of last weekend’s 2-0 win over Preston, while Stewart picked up a similar issue at Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago.

Should the pair be unavailable, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley could move right-back Callum Connolly into midfield.

Winger CJ Hamilton (metatarsal) has returned to training but is not yet ready for action, while goalkeeper Chris Maxwell (quad) and top scorer Shayne Lavery (hamstring) also remain sidelined.