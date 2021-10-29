Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Charlton defender Sam Lavelle misses Doncaster game following groin surgery

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.19pm
Charlton’s Sam Lavelle has undergone surgery on a groin injury (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Charlton’s Sam Lavelle has undergone surgery on a groin injury (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Charlton defender Sam Lavelle has undergone surgery on a groin injury sustained during last weekend’s win at Sunderland.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson was unable to put an exact timescale on the length of Lavelle’s absence, but described it as long term.

Jackson also revealed that he is hopeful Harry Arter will be able to feature in the matchday squad after his return to training.

The Addicks are still without Ryan Inniss (quad) and Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) who remain long-term absentees.

Doncaster are set to be without midfielder Ben Close until after the next international break.

Close missed Tuesday’s draw with Cambridge with a hamstring injury and is currently expected to be out of action for three weeks.

Tommy Rowe is a doubt for the trip to The Valley after missing the midweek fixture due to a back spasm.

Jon Taylor and Cameron John are set to meet specialists for second opinions on their ankle and back injuries respectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier