Charlton defender Sam Lavelle misses Doncaster game following groin surgery

Charlton defender Sam Lavelle has undergone surgery on a groin injury sustained during last weekend’s win at Sunderland.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson was unable to put an exact timescale on the length of Lavelle’s absence, but described it as long term.

Jackson also revealed that he is hopeful Harry Arter will be able to feature in the matchday squad after his return to training.

The Addicks are still without Ryan Inniss (quad) and Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) who remain long-term absentees.

Doncaster are set to be without midfielder Ben Close until after the next international break.

Close missed Tuesday’s draw with Cambridge with a hamstring injury and is currently expected to be out of action for three weeks.

Tommy Rowe is a doubt for the trip to The Valley after missing the midweek fixture due to a back spasm.

Jon Taylor and Cameron John are set to meet specialists for second opinions on their ankle and back injuries respectively.