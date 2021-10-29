Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brighton boss Graham Potter searching for right balance to take on Liverpool

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 12.37pm
Brighton manager Graham Potter will look for the right balance in his team when they play Liverpool at Anfield (Glyn Kirk/PA)
Brighton manager Graham Potter will look for the right balance in his team when they play Liverpool at Anfield (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter knows his side must strike the right balance between defence and attack to avoid being swept aside by Liverpool.

Albion, who won at Anfield last season, face the daunting task of returning to Merseyside on Saturday to face a free-scoring team in scintillating form.

Former Liverpool and Brighton defender Mark Lawrenson told local media on the south coast this week that attacking Jurgen Klopp’s team would be committing “footballing suicide”.

Potter agrees that being too open is not the way to approach the match but also feels that overly-defensive tactics would play into the hands of their ruthless opponents.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and that is the world we are in and, I respect that opinion,” said Potter.

“We have to be balanced clearly because the opponent is of a high level, and that is normal in football, and you have to try and get the balance right between defence and attack.

“If you just do one thing like defend then, it can also be suicide as you can never get out of your own box and you can never do anything, and in the end their quality beats you.

“So I think we have got to offer both, but in a balanced way.”

Brighton have been good defensively this season, keeping four clean sheets in the Premier League.

But they will be missing Dan Burn at Anfield after the big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester on Wednesday night.

Speaking about Burn’s absence, Potter said: “He provides a bit of flexibility on the left, is naturally left-footed, can play on the left of a three, can play at left-back, left wing-back.

“So we lose that position, but we have other guys who can do things in a different way. We just have to find that solution.”

Yves Bissouma will be available on Saturday following his substitute appearance in the cup at Leicester after more than a month out with his knee problem.

Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club.

