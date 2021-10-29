Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker for the home fixture with Barnsley

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 1.31pm
Nathan Baker left the field on a stretcher during last week’s home defeat to West Brom (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol City will be without defender Nathan Baker for their home game against Barnsley.

Baker was taken to hospital after suffering a nasty head injury in last week’s home defeat to West Brom.

Midfielder Andy King has had surgery to repair hamstring damage and will be out until December.

Striker Tommy Conway (ankle), midfielder Joe Williams (hamstring) and winger Antoine Semenyo (knee) are all hoping to return to training next week.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has no new injury concerns but is still without several key players.

Striker Carlton Morris (knee) and Josh Benson, who sustained an unspecified injury during the warm-up against Nottingham Forest last month, are still out.

Defenders Mads Andersen (knee), Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme remain sidelined, but Jordan Williams could return to contention.

Barnsley, second from bottom in the table, are bidding to snap a six-game losing run.

