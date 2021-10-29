Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker for the home fixture with Barnsley

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bristol City will be without defender Nathan Baker for their home game against Barnsley.

Baker was taken to hospital after suffering a nasty head injury in last week’s home defeat to West Brom.

Midfielder Andy King has had surgery to repair hamstring damage and will be out until December.

Striker Tommy Conway (ankle), midfielder Joe Williams (hamstring) and winger Antoine Semenyo (knee) are all hoping to return to training next week.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has no new injury concerns but is still without several key players.

Striker Carlton Morris (knee) and Josh Benson, who sustained an unspecified injury during the warm-up against Nottingham Forest last month, are still out.

Defenders Mads Andersen (knee), Liam Kitching and Aapo Halme remain sidelined, but Jordan Williams could return to contention.

Barnsley, second from bottom in the table, are bidding to snap a six-game losing run.