Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison still missing as Portsmouth take on Bolton

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed they will again be without Paul Downing and and Ellis Harrison for the visit of Bolton on Saturday.

The duo are recovering from injuries they suffered in the Papa John’s Trophy game against Sutton earlier this month but are nearing returns.

Liam Vincent is back in training but may miss out at the weekend.

Pompey stopped their run of five defeats on the bounce with a 2-2 draw at Accrington last week and will be looking to return to winning ways at Fratton Park.

Bolton will travel south without forward Amadou Bakayoko.

The 25-year-old injured his ankle in last week’s 2-2 draw against Gillingham and will be forced to sit out this weekend.

Eoin Doyle is fit enough to feature after recovering from an illness in midweek.

George Johnston was substituted at half-time last against the Gills but boss Ian Evatt has confirmed the defender has made a full recovery and is in contention to start this weekend.