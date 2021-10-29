Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

It’s nice to label Dundee United as a quality team, says boss Tam Courts

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 2.15pm
Tam Courts has praised Dundee United’s quality (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tam Courts has praised Dundee United’s quality (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tam Courts insists it is Dundee United’s quality that has come to the fore in the first set of cinch Premiership fixtures.

After playing every team once in the league, United are behind third-placed Hearts on goal difference, one point behind Celtic and three behind leaders Rangers.

The Terrors are unbeaten in seven league games albeit they were knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup by Hibernian amid that run.

Ahead of the Tayside derby against St Johnstone at Tannadice on Saturday, when asked what the main attribute of his side has been during the impressive start to the season, Courts said: “Quality.

“I think if I was asked that question to start with I probably would have given them honest, I would have given them conscientious, professional.

“But at this level they are all a given and I would like to think that the players themselves have actually almost kind of liberated themselves a little bit and we are playing with a lot of quality, both individually and collectively.

“So it is nice to label them as a quality team but also, at the same token, that is something we have had to earn and will have to continue to earn moving forward.

“We are enjoying where we are at just now in terms of league position and in terms of performances and results, but there is still a lot we want to improve on.

“Regardless if it is home or away, the structured organisation we are committing to is helping the players and we are getting a lot of consistency in performance levels.

“So we are feeling quite good about ourselves but also respectful of each opponent that we play and there is a tough one coming up at Tannadice tomorrow. I think it will be a really tough game.

“You can expect to see us freshen up a little bit so it will be good to see what the depth of the squad looks like.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier