‘Our mentality is to do more’ – Bruno Lage puts big demands on Wolves players

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 2.27pm
Wolves manager Bruno Lage is preparing for the visit of Everton (David Davies/PA)
Wolves manager Bruno Lage is preparing for the visit of Everton (David Davies/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is content with the progress made during his short tenure but has urged his players not to fall into the comfort zone.

In-form Wanderers have collected 10 of their 13 Premier League points from their last four fixtures.

The upturn in results has come after Portuguese Lage lost four of his opening five top-flight games having succeeded compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer.

Wolves welcome Everton to Molineux on Monday and their manager is eager to continue accumulating points in order to ease pressure during a “very hard” winter, which includes seven league games in December and defenders Willy Boly and Romain Saiss potentially travelling to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

“I am happy but I want more,” said Lage. “That’s what I say to my players every day.

“Every time I push them to their limits because I don’t want anyone to be comfortable in their position, I don’t want anyone to be comfortable in the way we are.

“Our mentality is to do always more.

“The players need to have that mentality: ‘I want more from my career, I want to improve to arrive to the next level’.

“I am happy but every time with the pressure that I want more from them.

“We need to conquer a lot of points now because the winter will be very hard because as you know we have a small squad and maybe we can lose some players for CAN (Africa Cup of Nations).”

Ivory Coast international Boly is yet to make a Premier League appearance this term but is fit to feature against the Toffees following illness but fellow defender Marcal is not ready to return from injury.

