Crewe could name unchanged side for MK Dons visit By Press Association October 29 2021, 2.39pm Crewe manager David Artell felt his team performed well in defeat last weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Crewe boss David Artell could name an unchanged team against MK Dons. Despite a third straight defeat at Wycombe last weekend, Artell was pleased with the performance and called for a repeat on Saturday. Ben Knight (ankle) returned to light training this week and it is hoped the on-loan Manchester City winger will be fit and available for selection again in around two weeks. Callum Ainley (hamstring), however, is a bit further away but he is progressing well. Daniel Harvie returns to contention for the Dons. The defender missed the home defeat to Rotherham as he served a one-match suspension. Milton Keynes manager Liam Manning has no fresh injury concerns, with Ethan Robson still a doubt with a hamstring injury. Troy Parrott staked his claim for a starting place with a goal in the EFL Trophy defeat to Aston Villa U21 on Tuesday night.