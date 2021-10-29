Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewe could name unchanged side for MK Dons visit

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 2.39pm
Crewe manager David Artell felt his team performed well in defeat last weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Crewe boss David Artell could name an unchanged team against MK Dons.

Despite a third straight defeat at Wycombe last weekend, Artell was pleased with the performance and called for a repeat on Saturday.

Ben Knight (ankle) returned to light training this week and it is hoped the on-loan Manchester City winger will be fit and available for selection again in around two weeks.

Callum Ainley (hamstring), however, is a bit further away but he is progressing well.

Daniel Harvie returns to contention for the Dons.

The defender missed the home defeat to Rotherham as he served a one-match suspension.

Milton Keynes manager Liam Manning has no fresh injury concerns, with Ethan Robson still a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Troy Parrott staked his claim for a starting place with a goal in the EFL Trophy defeat to Aston Villa U21 on Tuesday night.

