Jamie Vardy returns to Leicester’s squad for visit of Arsenal

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 3.07pm
Jamie Vardy will return to the Leicester squad against Arsenal on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Jamie Vardy will be back in the Leicester squad when they resume their Premier League campaign against Arsenal.

The striker sat out the Carabao Cup win against Brighton after he was taken off as a precaution at Brentford due to a knee problem.

Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez will be assessed. Pereira experienced some tightness after the game in midweek while Perez has been ill.

Arsenal are dealing with a sickness bug within the squad as they prepare for the match.

Pablo Mari was unable to play in the Carabao Cup win over Leeds having been struck down with illness and Benjamin White came off during the game with the same issue.

Granit Xhaka (knee) is out while there will be a late fitness test for Kieran Tierney (ankle).

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Bertrand, Evans, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Barnes, Maddison, Choudhury, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Jakupovic.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

