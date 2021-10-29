Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson calls St Johnstone’s Premiership start ‘tough but encouraging’

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 3.25pm
Callum Davidson sees encouragement from a tough start (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has branded his side’s start to the cinch Premiership campaign “tough but encouraging”.

Davidson has lost James Brown and Lars Dendoncker to injury for Saturday’s trip to face Dundee United and the fitness of several other players is causing concern, and the Saints boss still feels their European exertions are having an impact.

Saints sit 10th with 10 points following their first 11 games but a midweek draw with Hearts gave them some stability following two defeats.

The Perth side enjoyed memorable European clashes with Galatasaray and LASK which took their toll.

Reflecting on the first round of games, Davidson said: “It’s been tough, with the European fixtures added in. We are in the semi-final of a national trophy again, which is an unbelievable achievement.

“The European games mixed in with the league games made it very difficult and the resulting factor is we have had a lot of injuries since then. It’s been a knock-on effect.

“The best word to use is tough, but encouraging. There have been some young players coming through and getting better every week. We have got Cammy MacPherson, Murray Davidson and Craig Bryson back, Ali Crawford in the team. The other one I need to get in the team is Eetu Vertainen.

“The young centre-halves are progressing really well.

“So it’s all positive on that side. We would all say we would like a few more points on the board and we are going to try and start that on Saturday.”

To do that, Saints will have to get a result against a United side who are unbeaten in seven league games.

“We have got to go there and make it a really tough game for them,” Davidson said. “It’s been one of their best starts for a long time in the league.

“We want to climb the league. It’s very, very tight with the bottom seven or eight teams so we want to pick up as many points as we can.”

