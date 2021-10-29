Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho available for home game with West Brom

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 3.41pm
Fabio Carvalho could feature for Fulham against West Brom (Adam Davy/PA)
Fabio Carvalho could feature for Fulham against West Brom (Adam Davy/PA)

Fabio Carvalho is available for Fulham ahead of their clash with West Brom.

The midfielder had been sidelined with a toe injury before contracting Covid-19, but could now feature for the Cottagers.

Fulham are still without Ivan Cavaleiro (groin) and Nathaniel Chalobah (calf).

Marco Silva’s side are currently second in the Championship and have won their last three games.

Alex Mowatt will miss West Brom’s trip to Craven Cottage due to injury.

The midfielder has not featured for the Baggies’ last two Championship games and head coach Valerien Ismael confirmed he is unavailable.

West Brom captain Jake Livermore is back in contention after returning from suspension.

He picked up five yellow cards and was suspended for one match, meaning he missed his side’s 3-0 win against Bristol City last weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier