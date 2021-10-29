Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho available for home game with West Brom

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fabio Carvalho is available for Fulham ahead of their clash with West Brom.

The midfielder had been sidelined with a toe injury before contracting Covid-19, but could now feature for the Cottagers.

Fulham are still without Ivan Cavaleiro (groin) and Nathaniel Chalobah (calf).

Marco Silva’s side are currently second in the Championship and have won their last three games.

Alex Mowatt will miss West Brom’s trip to Craven Cottage due to injury.

The midfielder has not featured for the Baggies’ last two Championship games and head coach Valerien Ismael confirmed he is unavailable.

West Brom captain Jake Livermore is back in contention after returning from suspension.

He picked up five yellow cards and was suspended for one match, meaning he missed his side’s 3-0 win against Bristol City last weekend.