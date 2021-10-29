No new injury issues for Burnley ahead of Brentford battle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brentford.

Ben Mee returned from illness to clock up 90 minutes in Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and is in contention to feature again.

Reserve goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey missed that match with an ankle problem and could be sidelined again, while Dale Stephens is still not match fit following injury.

Brentford will be without first-choice goalkeeper David Raya.

On-loan keeper Alvaro Fernandez is set to deputise for his first Premier League appearance.

Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo will both be assessed on Friday ahead of the match, with manager Thomas Frank hopeful the pair could be fit.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Cornet.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Cox, Jorgensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Ajer, Goode, Roerslev, Henry, Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Maghoma, Stevens, Bidstrup, Ghoddos, Mbeumo, Toney, Forss.