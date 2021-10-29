Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hails ‘incredible professional’ Youri Tielemans

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed “incredible professional” Youri Tielemans as the midfielder continues to reportedly attract interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Bayern Munich are the latest to be linked with a move for the 24-year-old, with Liverpool also said to be monitoring his latest contract talks.

Tielemans’ representatives are currently in talks with the club, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The Belgium international is beginning to add goals to his polished all-round play, scoring long-range crackers in the Foxes’ back-to-back Premier League wins against Manchester United and Brentford, and Rodgers believes there is more to come.

“I think he’s progressing well, he’s doing very well,” said the Leicester boss.

“He came in January 2019 and he has progressed into one of Europe’s top midfielders. He’s only going to get better. An incredible professional.

“His mindset is to work at the highest level. He’s progressing and that’s what you want to see in your players.

“It will come with even more experience, even more games. He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever worked with.

“His job is to create goals and score goals but he’s proven himself to battle physically in the league. He’s really worked on that aspect of his game.

“If you look across the board in terms of ideal footballers, being mentally tough, being intelligent, having bravery, having quality, he ticks every one of those boxes.

“At 24 years of age, he’s a brilliant player. He is so efficient in games.”

Leicester will look to record three-successive Premier League wins for the first time since January when they host Arsenal on Saturday.

Rodgers admits his team are still finding some consistency this season, saying: “I think it’s one where we’ve got to concentrate. We have to focus on how we’re performing.

“We’re not quite at the heights but we’ve regained that spirit and commitment. We’ve seen the quality in spells.

“We’re not playing quite to the level we want or we are capable of but we’re returning to that and it’s a testament to the players’ mentality that we are getting victories.”

Jamie Vardy will be back in the Leicester squad when they resume their Premier League campaign against the Gunners.

The striker sat out the Carabao Cup win against Brighton after he was taken off as a precaution at Brentford due to a knee problem.

Ricardo Pereira and Ayoze Perez will be assessed. Pereira experienced some tightness after the game in midweek while Perez has been ill.