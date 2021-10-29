Salford to assess Ash Hunter and Corrie Ndaba ahead of Exeter match

An error occurred. Please try again.

Salford pair Ash Hunter and Corrie Ndaba are injury doubts for the home game against Exeter.

Forward Hunter and defender Ndaba both sustained knocks and were forced off in last week’s defeat at Forest Green.

Tom King, Donald Love, Josh Morris, Luke Burgess, Conor McAleny, D’Mani Mellor and Ian Henderson all remain unavailable.

Midfielder Jason Lowe is back in contention after sitting out a one-game ban.

Exeter boss Matty Taylor revealed he will be without two unnamed players through injury.

Taylor said both players sustained knocks in last week’s home win against Mansfield and will be assessed.

Ben Seymour and Jordan Dyer could be included in the squad after both players returned from their loan spells at Yeovil.

Striker Padraig Amond and Jevani Brown are among those pushing for recalls after stepping off the bench against Mansfield.