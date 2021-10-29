Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson tasks Hearts with carrying form into second fixture cycle

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 4.31pm
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts side are yet to lose a league game this term. (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Neilson has challenged Hearts to maintain their unbeaten start into the second round of cinch Premiership fixtures.

The Tynecastle side have played all 11 league rivals and are yet to lose. If they avoid defeat at Aberdeen on Saturday, they will equal the feat of George Burley’s highly-regarded Hearts team – of which Neilson was a part – who went 12 games without loss at the start of the 2005-06 campaign.

The manager said: “The boys have done very well to go through the games undefeated. There’s a tinge of disappointment that we didn’t pick up as many points as we probably deserved to, especially towards the latter end when we’ve drawn quite a number of games.

“It’s a good achievement to go unbeaten through the first round of fixtures but it starts again against Aberdeen.”

Hearts are currently third in the table, three points behind leaders Rangers. Sporting director Joe Savage said in an interview this week that the club must strive to win the league, and Neilson agrees they should be aiming high.

The manager said: “Our aspirations are to be at the top end of the league. We all know that with the way Scottish football is, the disparity in finances makes it very difficult to get there, but our aim has got to be to try and be there.

“If we just aim for middle of the road, we’ll get middle of the road, so we’ve got to aim high. It’s going to be very difficult but we would like to be there.”

Hearts were held to a third consecutive draw away to St Johnstone in midweek and Neilson admits they need to find that bit extra composure and quality in the final third.

He said: “I’m pleased with the way we performed on Wednesday, the way we controlled the game and the chances we created, but we didn’t get the three points. It’s just that final moment we need to add to turn that from a draw into a victory.

“We had a lot of possession against last season’s double cup winners, a team that’s been very good defensively and a team that’s very good at home. To go there and control the majority of the game was great, but that final moment is the key for us.”

Hearts face another testing away game at Pittodrie when they meet an Aberdeen side who have eased the pressure on manager Stephen Glass by picking up four points from their last two matches against Hibernian and Rangers.

Neilson, who will make a late call on the fitness of striker Liam Boyce, said: “Aberdeen started the season very well, then had a blip, as the majority of teams will have, and now they’re coming out the other side of it. With the quality they’ve got in their squad I always expected them to get through it and start getting back up the league.”

