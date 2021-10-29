Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonjo Shelvey returns from suspension as Newcastle host Chelsea

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 4.35pm
Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey is available after a one-game ban (Clive Rose/PA)
Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey is available after a one-game ban (Clive Rose/PA)

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is back in contention for the home game against Chelsea after suspension.

Interim-boss Graeme Jones could also recall goalkeeper Martin Debravka, who has returned to training after a foot injury.

Paul Dummett (calf) and Elliot Anderson (hip) both remain sidelined, but otherwise Jones has a full-strength squad to choose from.

Chelsea will still be without both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Werner is missing with a hamstring issue while an ankle injury has sidelined Lukaku, with boss Thomas Tuchel hoping to have the pair back after the November international break.

Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) is out after a training ground injury while Christian Pulisic (ankle) is back in training but will not be in contention until the visit of Burnley next weekend.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Debravka, Schar, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, James, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Rudiger, Alonso, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Niguez, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz.

