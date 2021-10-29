Aberdeen hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts By Press Association October 29 2021, 4.41pm Christian Ramirez is battling to be fit (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen are hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts in Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter. The American striker went off against Rangers in midweek with a tight muscle but the Dons are optimistic the move prevented any lasting damage. The hosts are still without defenders Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin along with wide player Matty Kennedy. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will make a late decision on whether top scorer Liam Boyce is fit enough to start. The Northern Irishman missed the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday due to a calf strain, with Armand Gnanduillet leading the attack in his absence. Neilson has everyone else available and may decide to restore Alex Cochrane at left wing-back after he was rested in midweek. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Robbie Neilson tasks Hearts with carrying form into second fixture cycle No excuses for Rangers’ poor showing against Aberdeen – Steven Gerrard Robbie Neilson calls for improvements despite seeing Hearts extend unbeaten run Murray Davidson returns to the St Johnstone squad for Hearts clash