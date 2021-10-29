Aberdeen hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen are hopeful Christian Ramirez will be fit to face Hearts in Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter.

The American striker went off against Rangers in midweek with a tight muscle but the Dons are optimistic the move prevented any lasting damage.

The hosts are still without defenders Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin along with wide player Matty Kennedy.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson will make a late decision on whether top scorer Liam Boyce is fit enough to start.

The Northern Irishman missed the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday due to a calf strain, with Armand Gnanduillet leading the attack in his absence.

Neilson has everyone else available and may decide to restore Alex Cochrane at left wing-back after he was rested in midweek.