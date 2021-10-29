Hamstring injury sidelines Tom Rogic as Celtic take on Livingston

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tom Rogic drops out of the Celtic team for their cinch Premiership encounter with Livingston with a hamstring injury that will sideline the midfielder for two or three weeks.

But Josip Juranovic has overcome an eye injury that resulted in him visiting hospital after Wednesday’s win over Hibernian.

Christopher Jullien and James Forrest are just short of comebacks, while Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain on the sidelines after surgery.

Livingston have key attacker Andrew Shinnie back in contention after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury, while Jackson Longridge is also set to be available after a two-game absence through injury.

Stephane Omeonga returns after missing Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee United due to a head knock, but Ben Williamson is suspended following his red card in midweek.

James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out, while goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.