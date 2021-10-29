Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hamstring injury sidelines Tom Rogic as Celtic take on Livingston

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 4.57pm
Tom Rogic left the Easter Road pitch with an injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Tom Rogic left the Easter Road pitch with an injury (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Tom Rogic drops out of the Celtic team for their cinch Premiership encounter with Livingston with a hamstring injury that will sideline the midfielder for two or three weeks.

But Josip Juranovic has overcome an eye injury that resulted in him visiting hospital after Wednesday’s win over Hibernian.

Christopher Jullien and James Forrest are just short of comebacks, while Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain on the sidelines after surgery.

Livingston have key attacker Andrew Shinnie back in contention after he missed the last three games with an ankle injury, while Jackson Longridge is also set to be available after a two-game absence through injury.

Stephane Omeonga returns after missing Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee United due to a head knock, but Ben Williamson is suspended following his red card in midweek.

James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out, while goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

