Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin thinks Eamonn Brophy is playing well enough to be in Scotland frame

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 5.21pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is expecting a positive response from Dundee on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is expecting a positive response from Dundee on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin believes St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy is playing well enough to be considered for a Scotland recall.

The 25-year-old has scored five goals in 11 cinch Premiership matches this term, including a midweek double in the 2-2 draw at Motherwell.

Brophy was capped by Scotland in Steve Clarke’s first game in charge against Cyprus in June 2019 at the end of a season in which he had excelled for the national team boss at Kilmarnock.

After overcoming a foot problem which has plagued him for much of the past two years, Goodwin believes the St Mirren striker is now back at the level which earned him his international call-up almost two-and-a-half years ago.

The Buddies boss said: “Eamonn has been excellent and deserves a hell of a lot of credit for the shape he’s managed to get himself in since pre-season. He came here last season with an injury he’d been carrying for a number of seasons and it wasn’t really diagnosed properly.

“Thankfully we were able to get to the bottom of it and get it repaired properly and we’re seeing the full benefits of that now. He’s now in as good a shape as he’s been in since he was getting a lot of recognition from a lot of big clubs down south and getting involved in the national set-up, and that’s the incentive for Eamonn.

“We brought him here to lead the line, be the main man and score goals, and he’s got five in the opening 11 league games. He’s a brilliant finisher but I think he should actually have another three or four already this season because of the positions he’s got himself in.

“He’s one of the top Scottish strikers in the country at the moment and if he continues in the form he’s in, he’ll no doubt be attracting the attention of a number of clubs down south and also, hopefully, entering into the thoughts of Steve Clarke in the national team. He’s in the best shape of his career, and long may that continue.”

St Mirren, who have lost only one of their last eight games, could climb into the top six if they win at home to a Dundee side who were thrashed 5-0 by Ross County in midweek.

Goodwin is braced for a backlash from the Dark Blues.

He said: “They’ll be very much a wounded animal, no doubt, and we would expect a reaction from them.

“I would expect the Dundee players to be right at it, trying to get in our faces early doors to try and unsettle us, and trying to show their manager a positive reaction from a heavy defeat.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier