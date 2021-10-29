Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

I’m on my way back to my best, says Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis

By Press Association
October 29 2021, 5.27pm
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis is back in the team (Andrew MIlligan/PA)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis feels he is on the road back to his best form after using his spell out of the team to come back stronger.

The club captain was replaced by Gary Woods for two matches after a difficult run culminated in him making costly errors during a 3-2 defeat by St Mirren.

Aberdeen lost both of their games without Lewis to make it five consecutive defeats and 10 matches without a win, and the former England squad player was recalled for last weekend’s match against Hibernian.

The 34-year-old kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory before helping his side to a point at Rangers in midweek.

Lewis said: “We have got a squad here and, if you don’t play well, you get dropped. I wasn’t under any illusions that I was playing really well and wasn’t deserving of losing my place.

“No-one is bigger than the team here and if you don’t play well, the manager takes you out. I had no arguments with that. I wasn’t going to throw the toys out of the pram.

“It was down to myself to work hard in the time that I wasn’t playing and work on myself and find the reasons I wasn’t playing so well, and find ways of getting back to my best.

“That’s what I have been working on and that’s what I will continue to work on, and hopefully I can get back there.

“The last two games, I feel I have done well, and I want to build on that.”

Lewis is also looking for Aberdeen to continue their mini-revival when Hearts visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

“Putting in those two performances does show a mentality and a character within the squad,” he said.

“It’s two games, no-one is going to get carried away. We need to build on that and give ourselves a platform to go forward.

“There is still a lot of work to do, we carry on doing what we are doing and trying to build and move forward.

“There are no easy games. As you have seen, there’s a lot of strange results and everyone is throwing in shocks here and there. Ross County hadn’t won all season and then go and win 5-0.

“It just shows it’s a tough league this season and there will be a lot of strange runs and results. We have to make sure we are one of the consistent ones now.”

