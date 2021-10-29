Ethan Erhahon faces late fitness test as St Mirren prepare to host Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon will have a fitness test ahead of the clash with Dundee to establish if he can return to the side after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a hamstring injury.

Jamie McGrath is still absent with the hip injury he sustained against Rangers on Sunday, but the influential midfielder could return next week.

Greg Kiltie made his first appearance in more than two months at Fir Park, but Jim Goodwin does not feel the fit-again winger is ready for starting duty just yet.

Dundee boss James McPake has no fresh injury worries for the trip to Paisley.

Max Anderson missed the midweek defeat to Ross County due to illness but should return to the squad.

Shaun Byrne is still out with a knee injury, while Alex Jakubiak remains on the sidelines following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.