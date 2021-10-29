Blackpool and Preston both fined £5,000 for failing to control their players By Press Association October 29 2021, 6.53pm Blackpool and Preston have been fined over a melee in their Sky Bet Championship fixture (Tim Markland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Blackpool and Preston have been fined £5,000 apiece for failing to control their players in the closing stages of their derby clash last weekend. The fine relates to a stoppage-time melee which followed a challenge on Sean Maguire by Blackpool defender Callum Connolly. Four players were booked for their role in the incident, with Preston’s Alan Browne sent off having seen yellow for a second time in the match. An FA statement read: “Blackpool FC and Preston North End FC have each been fined £5,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Saturday 23 October 2021. “Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 95th minute of the fixture and accepted the standard penalty.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Derby delight for Blackpool with victory over Preston Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is set to be handed a double injury boost Preston and Derby draw a blank as Trevor Hemmings is remembered Leyton Orient and Mansfield fined for melee