Ross County’s clash with Hibernian called off due to Covid-19 issues

The cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Hibernian at the Global Energy Stadium has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.

Jack Ross’ side were due to visit the Dingwall club on Saturday but provided an update in the morning regarding the spread of coronavirus in the squad.

A statement from Hibernian read: “Two first-team players have tested positive in the latest round of testing this morning. They have been in close contact to a number of other players in the squad that travelled to Dingwall.

“We have taken all appropriate precautions including transporting the squad on two coaches, however in line with SPFL regulations and guidance, we have no other alternative than to postpone the fixture due to the number of players affected making us unable to field a team.”

Ross County added: “We can confirm that a short time ago we received information from the SPFL that today’s match with Hibernian has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak within the Hibernian team.

“Ross County are extremely disappointed with this situation and apologise to all home and away supporters & staff travelling to this fixture as a result of this decision which is entirely due to circumstances beyond our control.”