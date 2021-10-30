Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Unbelievable – Jeff Stelling to leave Soccer Saturday

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 3.19pm
Jeff Stelling will leave Sky Sports at the end of the season (Yui Mok/PA)
Jeff Stelling will leave Sky Sports at the end of the season (Yui Mok/PA)

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling has announced he will leave the programme at the end of the season.

The 66-year-old broadcaster, who revealed the news on Saturday’s show, said  he will also be departing Sky Sports, but plans to carry on working.

Stelling insisted he has not been forced by Sky bosses to leave.

His exit comes after Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson were controversially stood down from the show last year.

Stelling said: “Before we do the team news from Newcastle, I have got some team news from Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday to tell you about.

“I will have been at Sky for 30 years next year, and hosted Soccer Saturday for the past 25 or so – I am not too clever at statistics – but I have come to the decision, an incredibly difficult decision, that this will be my final season.

“It has been my decision. There has been no pressure whatsoever. Sky have been absolutely brilliant with me, as they always always have been.

“I am going to be here until May, and then I am leaving the show and the company so that is about seven months of Saturday afternoon parties, so let’s get this party going.”

In 1994, Stelling was handed the presenting role for Sports Saturday, which became Soccer Saturday four years later.

He was also the main host for the broadcaster’s live Champions League coverage between 2011 and 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier