Bizarre turn of events sees added time played after the break at Leyton Orient By Press Association October 30 2021, 4.50pm Two added minutes from the first half were played at the start of the second at Brisbane Road (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Leyton Orient's Sky Bet League Two clash with Hartlepool saw a bizarre turn of events as two minutes of first-half stoppage time were played out at the start of the second half. Referee Alan Young seemingly ignored a number of additional minutes as he brought the first 45 minutes to a close with the U's leading 2-0. 41' Ermmmmm……The referee has bought the teams back out after half-time and now opted to play the four minutes of additional time he ignored.And then the teams will switch ends.Yeah, us neither 🤷♂️#LOFC 2-0 #HUFC— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) October 30, 2021 HT: AGAINThe teams are now switching sides 🤣🔴 2-0 🔵 #LEYvHAR | #NeverSayDie— Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) October 30, 2021 The teams came out after the interval shooting towards the same goals that they had been in the opening half before a whistle was blown and the players changed ends. Orient thought they had added a third goal in that spell of time added on, only for Aaron Drinan's effort to be ruled out for offside.