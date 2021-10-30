Bizarre turn of events sees added time played after the break at Leyton Orient

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leyton Orient’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Hartlepool saw a bizarre turn of events as two minutes of first-half stoppage time were played out at the start of the second half.

Referee Alan Young seemingly ignored a number of additional minutes as he brought the first 45 minutes to a close with the U’s leading 2-0.

41' Ermmmmm…… The referee has bought the teams back out after half-time and now opted to play the four minutes of additional time he ignored. And then the teams will switch ends. Yeah, us neither 🤷‍♂️#LOFC 2-0 #HUFC — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) October 30, 2021

HT: AGAIN The teams are now switching sides 🤣 🔴 2-0 🔵 #LEYvHAR | #NeverSayDie — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) October 30, 2021

The teams came out after the interval shooting towards the same goals that they had been in the opening half before a whistle was blown and the players changed ends.

Orient thought they had added a third goal in that spell of time added on, only for Aaron Drinan’s effort to be ruled out for offside.