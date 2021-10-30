Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kyle Steyn registers four tries as Scotland hammer Tonga

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 4.53pm Updated: October 30 2021, 4.55pm
Scotland’s Kyle Steyn celebrates scoring his fourth try against Tonga. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland’s Kyle Steyn celebrates scoring his fourth try against Tonga. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Glasgow winger Kyle Steyn scored four tries as Scotland eased to an emphatic 60-14 victory over Tonga in their opening autumn Test at Murrayfield.

Rufus McLean, another Warriors winger, enjoyed a debut double in the opening 15 minutes, while Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman also marked his first cap with a first-half try.

There were further second-half scores from George Turner and substitute duo Nick Haining and Oli Kebble.

Number 10 Blair Kinghorn added further points by scoring from three of his seven conversion attempts, while debutant replacement Ross Thompson successfully kicked two of his three efforts as Gregor Townsend’s side thrived in their first match in front of supporters since March 2020.

After weathering some early Tonga pressure, Scotland made the breakthrough in the seventh minute when debutant McLean seized on a loose ball after Jamie Ritchie was tackled to the ground. Kinghorn duly kicked the conversion.

Tonga reduced the deficit in the 13th minute as full-back James Faiva kicked a penalty from 40 metres after Scotland were adjudged not to have rolled away at a ruck in time.

McLean added a brilliant second try in the 15th minute when he received a miss-pass from Kinghorn wide on the left and waltzed superbly past Faiva before touching down. Kinghorn converted immaculately from a tight angle.

Five minutes later, Faiva kicked another penalty when the Scots were penalised once more for not rolling away.

Rufus McLean scores a try
Rufus McLean scored two tries for Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steyn – in his second Scotland appearance – got his first try of the afternoon in the 23rd minute when he took a pass from Sione Tuipulotu and bounded over the line to finish off an impressive flowing move.

Tonga were struggling to cope with their hosts, but Faiva gave them some relief in the 27th minute when he pinged a penalty between the posts from close to the halfway line.

Schoeman then muscled his way over for his debut try in the 30th minute after a period of pressure in front of the line, with Kinghorn kicking the conversion.

Steyn got his second try when he took a pass from co-captain Ali Price and cut through the Tongan defence far too easily before touching down wide on the left.

Scotland celebrate a try
Scotland ran riot at Murrayfield (Steve Welsh/PA)

Right on half-time, Steyn made it a hat-trick after a cross-field kick from Kinghorn took a favourable bounce into his path wide on the right.

The first score of the second half came in the 50th minute when hooker Turner touched down on the back of a rolling maul.

Tonga got their first try in the 58th minute when David Lolohea pushed his way over after a period of pressure.

Haining scored Scotland’s eighth try in the 70th minute after some excellent handling by Ritchie in the build-up before Kebble and Steyn both touched down in the closing four minutes, with Thompson converting on each occasion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]