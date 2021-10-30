Sean Welsh misses penalty as Inverness share points with Partick

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sean Welsh missed a penalty as high-flying Inverness were held to a goalless draw at Partick Thistle.

Inverness were gifted the chance to take the lead on the hour mark when Lewis Mayo fouled Aaron Doran.

But Welsh saw his spot-kick saved by home goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

Roddy MacGregor could have won it for Inverness in stoppage time but blazed over from close range.