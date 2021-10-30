Sean Welsh misses penalty as Inverness share points with Partick By Press Association October 30 2021, 4.59pm Sean Welsh missed a penalty for Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sean Welsh missed a penalty as high-flying Inverness were held to a goalless draw at Partick Thistle. Inverness were gifted the chance to take the lead on the hour mark when Lewis Mayo fouled Aaron Doran. But Welsh saw his spot-kick saved by home goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon. Roddy MacGregor could have won it for Inverness in stoppage time but blazed over from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Championship leaders Inverness keep long unbeaten run going with draw at Raith Inverness hit back to secure fifth straight win Inverness CT 2-2 Dundee: Late Jordan McGhee strike earns point in entertaining Highlands contest Raith Rovers claim Betfred Cup bonus point as Inverness’ on-loan Rangers kid Kai Kennedy misses decisive penalty in shootout