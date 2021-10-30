Raith march on after beating Ayr

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith stretched their unbeaten run in the Scottish Championship to eight matches with a 2-1 win over Ayr.

Ethan Ross put them ahead in the 12th minute with a close-range header from Aidan Connolly’s cross.

Dario Zanatta doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a drive from outside the area.

Jack Baird pulled one back for the visitors with 20 minutes left but they could not find an equaliser.