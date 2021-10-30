Raith march on after beating Ayr By Press Association October 30 2021, 5.01pm Raith beat Ayr 2-1 (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith stretched their unbeaten run in the Scottish Championship to eight matches with a 2-1 win over Ayr. Ethan Ross put them ahead in the 12th minute with a close-range header from Aidan Connolly’s cross. Dario Zanatta doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a drive from outside the area. Jack Baird pulled one back for the visitors with 20 minutes left but they could not find an equaliser. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Raith Rovers ace Brad Spencer ‘gave a little back’ to Dunfermline fans after goal jibes Leicester through to last eight after beating Brighton on penalties 3 Dunfermline talking points as ‘seven minutes’ stat shines through and fans rise to Thomas Meggle plea 3 Raith Rovers talking points as John McGlynn’s men go five unbeaten against Dunfermline for the first time in 39 YEARS