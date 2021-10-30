Gillingham and Accrington earn share of the spoils

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gillingham and Accrington are both unbeaten in three Sky Bet League One games after playing out a 0-0 draw at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin produced an excellent stop to keep out Max Ehmer’s header on 27 minutes, before the unmarked Vadaine Oliver headed over the bar from the resulting corner.

Ethan Hamilton’s shot forced Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming into action while Harry Pell poked an effort wide inside the box with the visitors’ best chance of the opening half.

Oliver squandered a brilliant chance to put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time as he somehow shot wide with the goal at his mercy after Savin had spectacularly kept out John Akinde’s goal-bound header.

Accrington defender Ross Sykes bravely blocked Stuart O’Keefe’s volley approaching the hour, before Pell’s effort on the turn saw Cumming produce a good reaction save.

Gillingham twice almost won the game six minutes from time, as Colby Bishop cleared Jack Tucker’s header off the line before Kyle Dempsey’s cross-turned-shot rebounded off the post.