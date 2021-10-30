Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieffer Moore grabs equaliser as Cardiff score three in second half to earn draw

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.05pm
Kieffer Moore grabbed the equaliser (Simon Galloway/PA)
Cardiff salvaged a point in dramatic fashion against Stoke in a 3-3 thriller at the bet365 stadium.

Steve Morison, Cardiff’s caretaker boss, found his side 3-0 down in his first game in charge but goals from Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris and Kieffer Moore rescued a point.

The three Cardiff goals came in theatrical style as they turned it around in the space of five minutes in the second half.

Colwill’s strike from distance snuck underneath Joe Bursik – who should have done better – to kickstart the comeback.

Cardiff then capitalised on a poor pass from Josh Tymon which was intercepted by Moore. Moore then squared it for Harris to neatly finish and make it 3-2.

After failing to take advantage of a glorious opportunity in the first half, Moore made it count when it mattered most. Ryan Giles found space down the left flank and played in a low-driven cross along the face of the goal to find Moore at the back post and he slotted comfortably into an empty net.

Jacob Brown’s near-post header had given Stoke the lead inside the opening 10 minutes. Cardiff failed to pressure Ben Wilmot who took his time and clipped a ball into the 18-yard box for Brown to powerfully head past Alex Smithies.

Steven Fletcher then doubled Stoke’s lead in the 16th minute after his strike from distance deflected off Mark McGuinness to wrong-foot Smithies who dived to the opposite side of the goal.

Initially, it was an excellent ball from Harry Souttar to pick out Brown behind Cardiff’s back three. Brown turned, laid it off to Fletcher who then let rip.

Exactly 33 seconds into the second half Stoke scored another to make it 3-0 and Fletcher got his second of the game.

Brown was involved once again as he picked out the striker who elegantly chipped over Smithies. Jordan Thompson won the ball for the Potters and they took advantage.

While Stoke boss Michael O’Neill will be devastated his side gave up a 3-0 lead, it’s a promising sign that Fletcher finally put an end to his goal drought and scored his first goals of the season. Especially with Nick Powell out for six to eight weeks.

The result means Cardiff have taken their first point since September as they put an end to their eight-game losing streak. For the Potters, their poor run of form continues as they are now five without a win.

