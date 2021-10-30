Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jensen Weir’s first career goal earns Cambridge win over AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.13pm
Jensen Weir scored the first goal of his career (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jensen Weir scored the first goal of his career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cambridge beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in League One to secure their first win in eight matches.

England Under-20 international Jensen Weir headed in soon after half-time and his first ever senior goal proved to be the winner.

The hosts missed a huge early chance inside the first seven minutes when a short corner routine led to Wes Hoolahan crossing to George Williams, who could only head wide from a central position.

In stoppage time at the end of the half Chaye Alexander’s cross was nodded goalwards by Jack Rudoni, only for Us keeper Tomas Holy to claw the ball away.

Two minutes after the restart Weir broke the deadlock with a fine looping header beyond Nik Tzanev as Wimbledon were unable to clear the ball under pressure from Joe Ironside.

The Dons nearly hit back on 68 minutes when Daniel Csoka headed Alex Woodyard’s cross onto the outside of the far post.

Five minutes from the end the unmarked Rudoni could only head straight at Holy with Wimbledon’s best chance of all.

