Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scott Quigley nets first Stockport goal as bottom side Dover get hit for five

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.17pm
Scott Quigley netted his first goal for Stockport (Nick Potts/PA)
Scott Quigley netted his first goal for Stockport (Nick Potts/PA)

Scott Quigley’s first goal for Stockport helped his side to a 5-2 win at rock-bottom Dover in the National League.

The summer signing made the breakthrough in the 21st minute with a shot which was deflected past Adam Parkes but Ben Williamson levelled 10 minutes later from the penalty spot, getting off the mark at the 12th attempt for Dover.

Paddy Madden restored Stockport’s lead three minutes before half-time after Antoni Sarcevic’s effort had been cleared off the line – his fourth goal in six games.

Sarcevic had time to hit the underside of the bar ahead of the break but Dover equalised again five minutes into the second half through Koby Arthur.

John Rooney clipped the top of the bar from distance for County but Oliver Crankshaw (66) put them ahead for the third time before captain Liam Hogan nodded in a fourth 14 minutes from time.

Substitute Ben Whitfield put the icing on the cake deep into stoppage time as Dover’s miserable season continued.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier