Scott Quigley nets first Stockport goal as bottom side Dover get hit for five

Scott Quigley’s first goal for Stockport helped his side to a 5-2 win at rock-bottom Dover in the National League.

The summer signing made the breakthrough in the 21st minute with a shot which was deflected past Adam Parkes but Ben Williamson levelled 10 minutes later from the penalty spot, getting off the mark at the 12th attempt for Dover.

Paddy Madden restored Stockport’s lead three minutes before half-time after Antoni Sarcevic’s effort had been cleared off the line – his fourth goal in six games.

Sarcevic had time to hit the underside of the bar ahead of the break but Dover equalised again five minutes into the second half through Koby Arthur.

John Rooney clipped the top of the bar from distance for County but Oliver Crankshaw (66) put them ahead for the third time before captain Liam Hogan nodded in a fourth 14 minutes from time.

Substitute Ben Whitfield put the icing on the cake deep into stoppage time as Dover’s miserable season continued.