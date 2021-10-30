Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green maintain unbeaten away record with draw at Bradford

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.21pm
Forest Green celebrate their equaliser (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green maintained their unbeaten away record after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Top scorer Andy Cook put the Bantams in front in the 10th minute, outjumping the visitors’ defence to head home from Elliot Watt’s corner.

Forest Green enjoyed plenty of possession but could not find a way through Bradford’s tight defence and Cook almost scored a second goal after 40 minutes when Rovers failed to clear another corner from Watt and the striker’s header was blocked on the line by goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Cook ought to have scored in additional time at the end of the first half. Levi Sutton was brought down on the edge of the box by Baily Cargill after a surging 30-yard run – a foul that earned the visiting player a booking.

Watt’s free-kick was blocked by the defensive wall and the ball broke to the unmarked Cook who fired wide.

Forest Green came back strongly after the interval and equalised in the 55th minute with a goal hotly-disputed by Bradford’s players.

Substitute Jake Young burst through the home defence to level the scores, but Bradford claimed Alex Gilliead had been fouled in the build-up and goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell was booked for protesting.

Both sides went to close to scoring a winner during some ill-tempered exchanges – six players were booked in the match – with Cook seeing a header rebound off the crossbar.

