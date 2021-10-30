Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nick Anderton nets winner as Bristol Rovers end Harrogate’s unbeaten home run

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.23pm
Nick Anderton scored the only goal of the game for Bristol Rovers (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Nick Anderton scored the only goal of the game for Bristol Rovers (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Bristol Rovers ended Harrogate’s long unbeaten run at home in League Two as Nick Anderton’s strike snatched a 1-0 win at the EnviroVent Stadium.

Rovers boss Joey Barton came under fire last week over his “holocaust” comment, but proved his managerial nous as two of his substitutes combined to score the game’s only goal.

After a scoreless first half and little in the way of goalmouth action after half-time, the deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute.

Alfie Kilgour crossed to the back post for Anderton to scramble the ball in off the post, both players having earlier been called off the bench by former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder Barton.

The Pirates had looked certain to take the lead before the break, only to be denied by a miraculous goal-line clearance from Lewis Page from Luke Thomas’ strike.

The result brings to an end Harrogate’s 10-match streak without a home league defeat in League Two.

